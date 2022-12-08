MILWAUKEE — Community members, loved ones and police are searching for 78-year-old William G. Rogers, who is on his third day of being missing out of the Roosevelt Grove area.

According to a public notice issued by the Milwaukee Police Department, Rogers was last seen near N 42nd St and W Nash St in Roosevelt Grove on Monday, December 5, 2022.

He is listed as standing at 5-foot-5 with a noticeable hunch due to his age. Rogers weighs roughly 200 lbs and was described by Milwaukee Police as having a heavy build.

READ: Shape the future of Downtown Milwaukee at ‘open house’ event discussing city plans for 2040

Authorities aren’t sure what he was wearing at the time when he disappeared. They haven’t specified whether they have any firm leads at this point in their investigation.

Have you seen Mr. Rogers? You’re urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division by calling 414-935-7405 immediately.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are uncovered.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

READ: “I won’t hesitate to kill you” — Wisconsin’s dating app predator faces charges for kidnapping, threatening elderly woman