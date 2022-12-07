MILWAUKEE — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old in the Walker Square area on Wednesday afternoon. At this stage of their process, officials from the Milwaukee Police Department cannot confirm what led to the shooting.

According to the MPD, officers and medics were dispatched to the 800-block of W Madison St in Walker Square just before 3:00 p.m. CST on December 7, 2022 for reports of a potential shooting. When they arrived, authorities made contact with the victim, who was pronounced from several gunshot wounds.

No details regarding the victim’s identity have been made public, and according to a statement from the MPD, they’re still piecing together evidence to learn what inciting incident led to the shooting.

They have yet to establish a concrete suspect in this case. If you have any information that may assist with their search, you’re urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department (414) 935-7360. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued when further details are revealed.

