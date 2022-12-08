MILWAUKEE — Moments after the Respect for Marriage Act was passed by a 258 to 169 vote in the U.S. House, Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothman joined The Steve Scaffidi Show to confirm his stance against the legislature.

Grothman, who represents the sixth congressional district of Wisconsin that includes Oshkosh, Sheboygan and Fond du Lac, believes his vote was consistent with the views he has expressed throughout his tenure in the role.

“I voted no. I don’t know why the federal government would have to weigh in at this time — the Supreme Court has weighed in,” Rep. Grothman said. “But even more so, I’ve been opposed to same sex marriage back to the time that the majority of the Wisconsin electorate voted to be against same sex marriage, and that’s still my position.”

The Respect for Marriage Act replaces certain provisions that define marriage as strictly being between a man and a woman. In 2013’s United States v. Windsor, the Supreme Court deemed current provisions as unconstitutional. Now, the legislation will move forward to President Joe Biden for approval.

Rep. Grothman also discussed the Wisconsin GOP’s stance against TikTok, railroad worker strikes, his day-to-day workflow and more.

