The past week has been a busy one for University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh.

Between the hiring of former Cincinnati Bearcat head football coach Luke Fickell to lead the Badger football program, another deep playoff run for the women’s volleyball team, and a good start to the 22-23 season for the men’s basketball squad, there’s a lot to catch up on.

McIntosh joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Monday to discuss the Fickell hiring, including rumors that he was initially uninterested in the position, along with plenty of other topics!