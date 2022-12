MILWAUKEE – The Bucks fall to the Los Angeles Lakers as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis put on a battle for the ages. Giannis drops 40 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists on 70% shooting. Davis pours in 44 points, 10 boards and 4 dimes on 67% shooting.

Relive the night through live tweets from WTMJ’s Jason Smith.

I’m at Fiserv Forum for Bucks’ showdown against the Lakers. Walking past? ESPN’s Jorge Sedano and Mike Breen. I shook Jeff Van Gundy’s hand outside. pic.twitter.com/EiN3pAJPas — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 2, 2022

Khris Middleton is expected to make his long awaited return tonight against the Lakers. His last game was game 2 of the 2022 playoffs against the Chicago Bulls. He scored 18 points in 32 minutes. pic.twitter.com/AHD3yowS4J — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 2, 2022

Giannis on the court for his pregame routine. pic.twitter.com/cWksUVROwL — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 2, 2022

Giannis and Khris Middleton on the court together. Many believe the Bucks would be the reigning champs if Middleton had been available for last season’s playoffs. 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cAbFJM8oTo — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 2, 2022

Bucks minority owner Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/epA3cloc9Z — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 3, 2022

A young fan celebrating his birthday with a trip to Fiserv to see Bucks battle the Lakers. He has only one wish…well, maybe 2. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JgsiWAsSlU — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 2, 2022

Former Bucks assistant coach and Current Lakers head coach Darvin Ham was just embracing Bucks players, staff and fans as he returns to the building in which he won his second championship; first as a coach. pic.twitter.com/1vkAvHDLKe — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 2, 2022

The ensemble slated to sing to the Star Spangled Banner ahead of tip-off. Lakers’ Patrick Beverly giving them a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/svvgQ3KdKa — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 2, 2022

The house is packed. Sure, there’s a plenty of Lakers jerseys but way more fans are here repping their Bucks. pic.twitter.com/1L4u2ZQ3eD — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 3, 2022

LOUD roar for the returning Khris Middleton. Pretty clear us Bucks fans missed him. pic.twitter.com/JTsqBW52mg — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 3, 2022

End of the 1st quarter. Bucks down 33-31. Giannis leading the way with 7 points, 2 boards and 2 assists on 50% shooting. — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 3, 2022

Khris Middleton making history in his first game back in a while. He's now the Bucks' 7th all time leading scorer with 10,981 points. — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 3, 2022

Halftime. Bucks trail 66-58. Jrue Holiday leading the team in scoring with 14 points.



Both teams shooting over 50% from the field. Bucks shooting 40% from 3, Lakers shooting 36%. The difference has been free throws. Bucks with only 4 attempts compared to the Lakers' 10. — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 3, 2022

End of 3rd. Bucks still trailing 101-97. Giannis and Holiday with 25 points apiece, Portis right behind them with 15. — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 3, 2022

Bron dropped to the floor grabbing his lower ankle before getting up and walking it off. The crowd boo’ed profusely when he went down and cheered erratically when he was able to shake it off. Bucks’ fans have always been classy. 💚💜 pic.twitter.com/x0FNhBGfDK — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 3, 2022

LISTEN TO THE CROWD AFTER THIS GIANNIS BLOCK ON LEBRON! pic.twitter.com/npoyb7lXR9 — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 3, 2022

IT'S A BLOCK PARTY IN MILWAUKEE! First Giannis blocks LeBron then Lopez blocks AD leading to a fast break dunk by Giannis! The game is now tied 114-114 with 6 minutes left to go. — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 3, 2022

Bucks down 132-129. 21.4 secs to go. Bucks ball. — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) December 3, 2022