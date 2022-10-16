The cold is coming, and coming fast.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Freeze Warning for all of southeastern Wisconsin lasting until Monday morning at 9am.

The agency says temperatures will fall into the upper 20s overnight, while temperatures may remain near freezing along the

lakeshore. These temperatures could kill plants and damage unprotected plumbing with water present.

Freeze Warning in effect late tonight. Brisk nwly winds gusting to 25 to 35 mph will bring a polar airmass to S WI. Also, dress for winter as wind chill temps will be in the teens Mon AM. #swiwx pic.twitter.com/cJpREVmrvt — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) October 16, 2022

TMJ4’s Kristen Kirchhaine says that wind chills will be in the teens and lower 20s as you head out the door early Monday morning. She also says areas of our listening area are likely to see a few snowflakes to start the day, then a rain snow mix will fall, with the chance for minor accumulation north of Milwaukee.