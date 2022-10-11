Milwaukee – After a relatively quiet flu season in Southeast Wisconsin the past two years, signs are pointing to an uptick in cases over the next few months. What leads medical professionals to think this is the case? And will this year’s flu strain be more severe than in years past?

Dr. John Raymond is the President & CEO of The Medical College of Wisconsin. He joins Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to address common questions ahead of the 2022-23 flu season. Dr. Raymond also touches on food insecurity in the greater Milwaukee area, the latest trends in addressing mental health, BMI, and radiation sickness pills purchased by the Department of Health and Human Services.