MILWAUKEE – Governor Tony Evers says he wouldn’t sign a bill allowing rape or incest exceptions if it means Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban stays in place.

Evers speaking at a Rotary Club of Milwaukee event co-sponsored by Milwaukee Press Club and Wispolitics.com Tuesday explains the decision.

“I wouldn’t sign it because that leaves the underlying law in place which is a ban on abortion,” Evers says in response to a question.

This statement comes after his Gubernatorial opponent Tim Michels changed his position on the abortion ban now saying he’s willing to sign a bill granting exceptions to rape and/or incest if he assumes office.