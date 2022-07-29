A man in Milwaukee accused of killing his 16-year-old co-worker during a Burger King robbery back in January is set for sentencing Friday.

Police say Derrick Ellis opened fire when a man tried to rob the restaurant at the drive-thru window but the bullets hit Niesha Harris-Brazell instead.

Antoine Edwards is the robbery suspect and his 16-year-old daughter who also worked at the Burger King described the victim as her best friend saying the 3 conspired to stage the robbery in order to steal money without Ellis’ knowledge. Police say there’s no evidence to corroborate that claim.

Ellis fired at Edwards after seeing him leaning into a drive-thru window, waving a gun at Harris-Brazell.

Ellis plead guilty to a felony gun charge in April. Edwards was charged with Possession of Firearm-Convicted of Out-of-State Felony and Homicide by Negligent Handling of Dangerous Weapon.