MILWAUKEE- State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is putting an end to her campaign to win the Democratic nomination for US Senate next month & endorsed Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes.

Godlewski today became the 3rd Democrat to drop out of the race in the past week, giving Barnes a clear path to win the nomination and take on incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson.

“It’s clear that if we want to finally send Ron Johnson packing, we must all get behind Mandela Barnes and fight together,” she said in a statement.”

Polling leading up to the August 9th contest showed Barnes with a clear advantage over opponents Alex Lasry and Godlewski. Lasry, the son of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, dropped out of the race earlier this week.

Godlewski & Barnes are scheduled to appear together at a press conference later this afternoon.

This story will be updated.