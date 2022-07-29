INGREDIENTS:
-2 boxes of chocolate instant pudding mix (3.4 oz each)
-2 1/2 cups milk
-1 package of Oreo cookies (regular size)
-2 oz butter melted
-1 tub of whipped topping (16 oz.)
-1 package of cream cheese softened (8 oz.)
-1 cup powdered sugar
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Make the chocolate pudding per instructions on the box. Then put it in the refrigerator for about 5 minutes, until it sets.
- Put Oreo cookies in a plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin. Set aside about a half cup for sprinkling on top.
- Take the remaining crushed cookies and mix with the melted butter. Divide into 8 jars or glasses.
- Press the crushed cookies into the bottom of the jars (like an Oreo crust). A shot glass works well for pressing down.
- Mix the whipped topping, cream cheese and powdered sugar with a hand mixer until blended creamy.
- Put a dollop of the whipped mix on top of the pressed cookie crumbs in each glass. Make it look smooth.
- Add the chocolate pudding for the next layer.
- Place the remaining whipped topping into each jar and then sprinkle the remaining cookie crumbs on top.
- Add 1 Oreo cookie on top, for extra garnish
- Refrigerate until ready to eat.