MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee Fire Department says it’s recovered the bodies of two men who drowned after they were sucked through a drainage pipe on Milwaukee’s south side Monday.

First responders located the bodies in the Kinnickinnic River near a boat storage facility in Bay View near South Marina Drive and South Hilbert Street.

The two men were drug into the drainage system after they entered the water in an attempt to rescue a 10 year old boy who slipped into the rushing water following strong storms on Monday. The boy has been identified as Mohammad Arman. He is set to be laid to rest at Arlington Park Cemetery in Greenfield on Thursday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department had been working since Monday, combing through nearly 27-hundred feet of underground piping and using drones to scan the lakeshore.

