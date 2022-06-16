MILWAUKEE- Justin Bieber fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the singer live in person.

Bieber’s team announcing today (Thursday) that he is postponing his concert that was set for June 24th at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Earlier this month Bieber posted an Instagram video in which he revealed he had a partially paralyzed face as he battles Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. As a result of the paralysis he postponed a number of scheduled shows this summer.

“In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed,” his management group wrote in a statement. “Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.”

Summerfest says details regarding Bieber’s rescheduled show will be made public ‘shortly’. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase once the rescheduled date has been determined.

Fans who previously purchased tickets for the concert will receive a digital 2022 General Admission ticket valid any day of the festival.

Bieber had been on the Summerfest roster since 2020. That year’s festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Bieber didn’t tour during the 2021 cycle.