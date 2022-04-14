MILWAUKEE- Expectations for the Brewers may be as high as they’ve ever been heading into the 2022 season, but the longtime voice of the team says he doesn’t think the added pressures of success will negatively affect the team.

“We feel like when you go to Spring Training the club you’re putting on the field is capable of winning and I feel that way every year here,” Uecker told WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner during the station’s home opener coverage. “The bottom line with Mark (Attanasio) is to win a championship for the City of Milwaukee & the state of Wisconsin.”

Uecker on Thursday calling his 52nd home opener for the Brewers who are playing against the team he helped with a World Series for six decades ago in the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Brewers are bringing back a stable of well known players like Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Caine, Brandon Woodruff & Josh Hader, but Uecker says it’s the young guys he’s keen on keeping an eye on this year.

“We’ve got a bunch of young guys here who are really good and are going to be impact players and they’ll have a lot of people pulling for them once we really get underway and we get into the real action of the baseball season.”

