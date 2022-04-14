MILWAUKEE- A ‘414 Day’ to remember. Not only is it officially Milwaukee Day, but the Brewers play in their home opener hosting the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. To celebrate the day, we will have Brewers-centric guests on all of our shows. You can listen to all of our Brewers interviews in the podcast players below. Our Brewers game-day coverage from American Family Field starts at 3:40 this afternoon; First pitch is set for 4:14pm.

JEFF WAGNER SHOW

Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns

Brewers infielder Kolten Wong

Brewers Manager Craig Counsell

STEVE SCAFFIDI SHOW

Brewers pitcher Brent Suter

Brewers Radio Network play-by-play announcer Lane Grindle:

Brewers Radio Network play-by-play announcer Josh Mauer:

Brewers Radio Network play-by-play announcer Jeff Levering:

Bally Sports Wisconsin studio analyst Vinny Rottino:

Brewers General Manager Matt Arnold:

WISCONSIN’S MORNING NEWS

Bally Sports Wisconsin’s Brewers Live host Craig Coshun:

Brewers Community Foundation’s Cecelia Gore:

Brewers Vice President of Communications Tyler Barnes

Bally Sports Wisconsin studio analyst Vinny Rottino