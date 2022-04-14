The 60 mph wind gusts in southeast Wisconsin have prompted a High Wind Warning to be implemented by the National Weather Service. The warning lasts until 7pm Thursday.

*HIGH WIND WARNING* The Wind Advisory has been upgraded to a #HighWindWarning for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are likely. Avoid wooded areas where branches could fall, avoid downed power lines, and drive carefully. @TMJ4 pic.twitter.com/nJC9rdhWZ8 — Marisa Woloszyn (@MarisaWoloszyn) April 14, 2022

As of 2:15p, there were 6,400 We Energies customers out of power, because of the winds. The gusts may be to blame for a window from the Chase Building in downtown Milwaukee. Port-a-potties were also blown over at American Family Field.

One could say it’s a little windy at American Family Field for the @Brewers home opener today! We are broadcasting live all day leading up to first pitch at 4:14pm. pic.twitter.com/sgKXtgTKVQ — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) April 14, 2022

WTMJ’s Jason Smith caught up with tailgaters as they dealt with the windy conditions.