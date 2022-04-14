MILWAUKEE, WI- A pastor in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood says he remembers seeing the suspect in the New York City Subway shooting occasionally at morning breakfasts at their church.

“When we saw his picture we did recognize the gentleman from being in our community.”

Pastor at Bethel Temple Church of God in Christ Vernon Crawley says that he recognized Frank James’ face when he saw it on the news and is sure that James used to stop by their “Morning Manna” breakfasts offered at the church prior to the pandemic.

“(He would stay) pretty much to himself. Not a person really out and about in the neighborhood a whole lot. Just periodically to our breakfasts on some Sunday’s he would come and that was it,” said Crawley.

He describes James as a quiet guy with nothing that stood about him.

Social media indicates Frank James had a connection to Milwaukee as far back as 2019.

To hear the entire interview, click on the audio player above.