The Milwaukee Crime Stopper program say they’ll give you $11,000, respectively, for information that leads to the arrest of suspects in two different homicides cases.

Krystal Tucker was a hostess at downtown Milwaukee’s Brownstone bar and was shot after denying a man entry. She died at the hospital later that night.

Jenny Her was six-months-pregnant when she was shot and killed while being robbed right in front of her house in Milwaukee. Her baby also passed away.

The suspects have not been identified.

If you have or discover any information call: 224. You can report it anonymously.