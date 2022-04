The Brady Street Festival is back this year after postponing the last couple of years.

Organizers announced Tuesday the festival will be held Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to midnight.

There will be three live music stages with some of the best local talent performing, along with activities and over 80 vendors and exhibitors. The music lineup will be released later.

The event was cancelled in 2020 while the 2021 event was replaced with an art gallery.