The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced the passing of 24-year veteran, Detective Jeffery Bliss, on Tuesday, April 12.

The cause of death is currently unknown and under investigation. The City of Kenosha Police Department said there weren’t any self-inflicted injuries and they suspect no foul play.

“Detective Bliss was a valued member of the department and has served in various roles since being appointed a Deputy Sheriff on September 29, 1998,” the City of Kenosha police said in a press release. “For the past 13 years, Detective Bliss served as a general assignment detective and member of the Fire Task Force having been promoted to Detective on April 5, 2009. Detective Bliss was also a 2L-year member of the department Tactical Response Team (T.R.T.) serving as the lead trainer and team leader, an l8-year member of the department’s Honor Guard, a 15-year member of the department’s Hazardous Device Squad (H.D.S.) having recently retired from being a Certified Bomb Technician, and Tactical Bomb Technician, and a three-year active member of the department’s Drone Unit. In December 2020 Detective Bliss received a Lifesaving Award for the administration of Narcan to a person who was displaying symptoms consistent with an opioid overdose and a Certificate of Merit for the creation and implementation of a new training program to teach new and veteran deputies vital skills in the area of investigations.”