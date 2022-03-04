MILWAUKEE- After a two year absence, Milwaukee County’s beloved fireworks show at the lakefront could be back this year.

A news release from the Milwaukee County Park District says planning is currently underway to bring the event back this summer. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a lack of corporate sponsors.

“Summer in Milwaukee revolves around the park system as so many of the activities that people enjoy in the summer take place in a park,” Parks Director Guy Smith said. “While we still face a lot of challenges with staffing and funding, we’re optimistic that with partners like American Family Insurance, that this year summer may be a little more ‘back to usual.’

The County says the display regularly draws more than 100,000 people to the lakefront every year with several dozen camping out in Veterans Park the night before.