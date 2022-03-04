MADISON- Three days after former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman presented his findings from a wide-ranging investigation into how Wisconsin handled the 2020 Presidential Election, the Wisconsin Election’s Commission is taking issue with some of his discoveries.

In one claim, Gableman said that vetting nursing homes experienced high percentages of residents voting, sometimes as high as 100%. The commission refuted that claim, saying there’s no evidence to support it and in the City of Milwaukee voter rates were actually lower than the 2016 election.

The WEC also dispelled accusations that bribery was conducted after an organization run by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg provided millions of dollars in election aid to the state’s five largest cities. The Commission says more than 200 communities in Wisconsin requested funding and were given the amounts they applied for.

You can read the WEC’s full statement & reaction to the investigation here.