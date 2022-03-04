MADISON- If you thought the fight over the next decade of political boundaries was over, you were mistaken.

A day after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in favor of adopting political maps drawn by Democratic Governor Tony Evers, Republicans are now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take another look, appealing the ruling to the highest court in the land Friday afternoon.

You can read the full appeal here.

The maps approved by the State Supreme Court were selected after a months-long process in which the Governor and GOP-led State Legislature could not come to an agreement on the new voting lines. In November the State Supreme Court said it would approve maps based on a ‘least change’ model.

The maps approved Thursday still gave Republicans an advantage in State Assembly and State Senate districts, but the advantage was not as steep as it has been since 2011.