New research is showing that the invasive Joro spider native to East Asia might be spreading from Georgia, where is was initially discovered in 2014, up the East Coast.

So, is there any chance that this large spider could make it’s way to the Badger State?

Entomologist at U-W Madison PJ Liesch says that’s highly unlikely, at least for now.

“Survival here in the state would probably be pretty unlikely just due to our winter temperatures an extended cold period that we have,” said Liesch.

However, he says don’t be fooled by a relative of the invasive Joro spider in the Orb-weaver family that looks very similar with the black and yellow coloring.

“I just want folks to know that those are out there and those are native and harmless and no need for concern. It’s not this Joro spider.”

