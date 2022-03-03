A shut-down hot water boiler is the probable source of the carbon monoxide leak that left 17 students at Cambridge Commons hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning Monday night, according to Milwaukee Fire Department.

About 400 students were evacuated to the close by RiverView Hall around 10 p.m. Monday due to a carbon monoxide leak at Cambridge Commons. Carbon monoxide pensioning caused 17 students to go to the hospital that night, but they were all released Tuesday morning.

UWM is installing dozens carbon monoxide detectors in the common areas of all its dorm buildings after it was revealed that there weren’t any in any of the dorm buildings because it’s not required by law. The building was only notified of the leak after a few students reported feeling ill.

UWM apologized to the students for the lack of timely communication regarding the leak. An investigation is still ongoing.