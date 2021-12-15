A storm system moving through SE Wisconsin overnight could bring wind gusts between 60-70 miles per hour. We Energies Amy Jahns says winds that strong can bring down power poles not just power lines. Jahns says customers should have an emergency kit ready with a flashlight, batteries, phone chargers and blankets.

Anyone with outside Christmas decorations should make certain they are securely anchored to prevent them from getting entangled with power lines.

If you encounter a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away and contact WE Energies via their app or on the web at https://www.we-energies.com

