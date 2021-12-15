Despite the many challenges of 2021, a number of Wisconsinites have shown signs of growth, innovation, and generosity during the tumultuous year. WTMJ is highlighting those who made a positive difference in their industry and community in 2021.

During the week of Dec. 12th, the station is unveiling members of the “WTMJ Wisconsin Standouts of the Year.”

Wednesday’s ‘Standout’ is UW System President Tommy Thompson.

Thompson continues to lead the UW System while addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. The UW “70 for 70” campaign culminated with 11 universities reaching the 70% threshold for vaccinations.

“You’re only as old as you feel,” Tommy recently told TMJ4 News’ Charles Benson.

Thompson joins Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson and comedian Charlie Berens as WTMJ Wisconsin Standouts of the Year.