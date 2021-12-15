Click here for tickets

3rd Street Market Hall announced today that former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy is visiting the city to attend and donate to the market hall’s United For Waukesha charity event on December 22nd.

Lucroy was devastated by the events at this year’s Waukesha Christmas Parade not only because he holds the Milwaukee area close to his heart, but because his daughter Ellia was born in Waukesha. Family means a lot to Lucroy and has tied him to the Milwaukee area unlike any other city that the All-Star catcher has played for.

“My wife and I got married here. My daughter was born here. This city means a lot to me,” Lucroy said. “Hearing about the tragedy in Waukesha made me want to support the families that were affected. I want to start making a difference for the area that made me who I am today.”

Lucroy played nearly seven seasons with the city’s Major League Baseball team, achieved the Central Division Championship title with the team in 2011, and played as a starter in the league’s All-Star game in 2014. He also appeared in the 2016 All-Star game. After being traded in 2016, Lucroy played for several different MLB teams around the country. Ever since leaving, Lucroy has longed to spend more time the city he called home for seven years.

“I’m glad he [Lucroy] wants to support United For Waukesha,” said 3rd Street Market Hall co-owner Omar Shaikh. “It shows how much the Brewers community means to him. His commitment means a lot.”

The United For Waukesha charity event will take place on December 22nd from 5pm to 8pm at the upcoming market hall. Attendees will get a sneak peek of the hall, 2 drink tickets, a thank-you bag from local businesses, and delicious food samples from its vendors and local restaurants like Carnevor. 100% of the proceeds will benefit those affected by the tragedy at this year’s Waukesha Christmas Parade. Tickets, donations, details for the event are available at 3rdstmarkethall.com.

About United For Waukesha at 3rd Street Market Hall

United For Waukesha is a fund established by the Waukesha County Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County to benefit those affected by the tragedy at this year’s Waukesha Christmas Parade. The charity event benefiting United For Waukesha at 3rd Street Market Hall will feature food samples from over 15 soon-to-be vendors at the market hall and specialty beers, wines, and cocktails from its bar. All food, wine, and thank-you gifts will be graciously donated by local businesses and 3rd Street Market Hall vendors & suppliers. All proceeds will go towards those affected by the tragic events in Waukesha last month. For more information follow @3rdstreetmarkethall on Facebook and Instagram.com/3rdstmarkethall or visit 3rdstmarkethall.com.

Lucroy will join Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Tuesday, December 21st at 4:50 p.m.