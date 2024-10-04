MILWAUKEE – A local man, who refers to himself as a “shipwreck hunter”, is sharing the secrets he’s discovered at the bottom of Lake Michigan.

The stories from Jerry Guyer come during a national push to map the bottom of the Great Lakes.

The last effort to map the lakes came in the 1970s, but now, nearly half a century later, scientists and engineers have a wide variety of new mapping tools and more funding.

While the national funding will be dispersed throughout the Great Lakes system, Guyer said he’s discovered plenty of historic shipwrecks and artifacts right here in Lake Michigan.

