The 53206 zipcode is Milwaukee’s poorest. It’s also where suspected electrical fires happen at five times the rate compared to the rest of the City. Journal Sentinel reporter John Diedrich says they examined 15 homes and found 47 violations, some very dangerous. Diedrich says the City is no longer required to make regular inspections but also notes that in some cases the landlords weren’t even aware there was a problem.

Listen in the player above.