UPDATE: Milwaukee Police say Selena Raab have been found safe.

ORIGINAL POST:

Milwaukee Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a critical missing person.

19-year-old Selena R. Raab was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, around the 2400 block of South 17th Street, which is near West Hayes Avenue.

Raab, a Hispanic female, stands approximately five-feet, two-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She is described as having a thin build with long black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt with “Queen” on the front, as well as blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s District Two headquarters at 414-935-7222, or the department’s Sensitive Crime Division at 414-935-7405.