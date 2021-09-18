For the fourth season in a row, the Milwaukee Brewers have made the Playoffs following their 6-4 win over the Chicago Cubs along with losses from the Reds and the Padres. The magic number for the NL Central is down to three.

Manny Pina had the hot bat, leading the team with two home runs while Corbin Burnes dominated the mound with 11 strike outs. The Crew goes up 2-0 on the series against the Cubs.