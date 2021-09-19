The Waukesha Fire Department was busy early Sunday morning putting out a house fire on the city’s east side.

Crews were called out around 1:15 a.m. on September 19, 2021, to a home on the 800 block of North Greenfield Avenue, which is near Anoka Avenue.

When they arrived they found a “heavy fire” on the back side of the two-story home that extended into the house. Crews worked aggressively for 30 minutes to get it under control.

Firefighters did not find any people inside the home during the fire. One cat was found, but it did not survive.

A cause remains under investigation. Waukesha Fire was assisted by Waukesha Police and H.A.W.S at the scene.

The department is using this fire to remind people to take the time to properly extinguish and discard any smoking materials that could lead to fires, as well have having working smoke detectors on all levels of a home.