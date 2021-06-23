MILWAUKEE- If you live in Milwaukee, or perhaps the midwest as a whole, you’ve likely seen the video by now.

Just saw this on First Take and I'm not surprised whatsoever. Milwaukee has not covered on ESPN for decades. We don't want yall in Milwaukee when we host the NBA Finals!! @SnellSZN@nathanmarzion@brewhoop

#bucksin6 #terriblecities #Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/Mqk1bD07uL — Logan Winser (@logan_winser) June 22, 2021

ESPN’s First Take lighting up Milwaukee, calling it a ‘terrible city’ and labeling it as a ‘non-destination’.

First Take host Stephen A Smith joined ESPN Milwaukee’s Jen, Gabe and Chewy, this morning and back peddling some of those criticisms.

“I’ve been to Milwaukee many, many times,” Smith said.

He continued, saying that his criticism of Milwaukee centers around the winter weather, “Everybody that knows me knows I can’t stand cold weather and when it comes to Milwaukee I think about cold weather.”

Smith lumped in Chicago, Detroit and the entire state of Minnesota into places he dislikes because of weather.

As the interview continued, Smith was more effusive in his praise towards the Bucks as an organization.

“The Milwaukee Bucks are a first class organization. The owners took me on a tour of the arena a couple of years ago, the arena is spectacular, the Greek Freak is big time.”

ESPN First Take host Stephen A Smith discusses the Bucks Championship chances with ESPN Milwaukee’s Jen, Gabe & Chewy

You can hear Smith’s full interview with ESPN Milwaukee here.