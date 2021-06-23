MILWAUKEE- The union representing Milwaukee Police Officers is advocating for the hiring of more officers to address a rise in violent crime.

In a news release the MPA called the rise in crime ‘sad’ for the city and called for Mayor Tom Barrett and the Common Council to increase officer numbers to reverse the trend.

“I did not see any social organizations patrolling on the streets of Water Street,” MPA President Dale Bormann said in the statement. “I also did not see the mayor on Water Street Stopping this behavior. And I definitely didn’t see the Alderpersons on Water Street stopping this behavior. It’s time for the leaders of this City to do their jobs instead of sitting on their hands, not doing a thing to protect the citizens of Milwaukee. HIRE MORE OFFICERS!!!!!”

In April 25 officers retired while 68 more will be eligible for retirement through the rest of the calendar year. Due to budget issues the city also removed 120 officer positions from the department.

Addressing the rising crime rate during an interview Tuesday, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said permanently adding officers to the payroll would be difficult due to cost.

“We’ve had this conversation about the strength of our police department for several years now as I’ve pleaded with the legislature to give us the resources we need so we didn’t have to make cuts to the police department,” Barrett said. “The legislature has the budget before it right now and if it would increase the shared revenue 2%, that would help us immensely so we don’t have to make further cuts in staffing at the police department.”

The Milwaukee Police Department, in a statement Monday, said they plan to increase patrols downtown Milwaukee during Bucks games for the remainder of their playoff run.