YouTube has banned Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson from posting videos on their website for one week, as well as removing a video of him touting unproven treatments for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the website tells The Hill, “We removed the video in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies, which don’t allow content that encourages people to use Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin to treat or prevent the virus.”

JUST IN: YouTube suspends Ron Johnson for 7 days https://t.co/Jixvy3Vkic pic.twitter.com/ENY3UTpd4U — The Hill (@thehill) June 11, 2021

YouTube’s policy states they do not allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts local health authorities’ or the World Health Organization’s medical information about COVID-19. That can cover topics related to treatment, prevention, diagnosis, transmission, social distancing, and the existence of COVID-19.

The video in question shows Senator Johnson speaking against President Biden’s administration over their response to the pandemic, while also calling Hydroxychloroquine and Ivernectin “incredibly safe.”

In a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Johnson blasted the website.

“YouTube’s ongoing COVID censorship proves they have accumulated too much unaccountable power,” says Johnson. “Big Tech and mainstream media believe they are smarter than medical doctors who have devoted their lives to science and use their skills to save lives. They have decided there is only one medical viewpoint allowed and it is the viewpoint dictated by government agencies.”

YouTube’s arrogant Covid censorship continues. How many lives will be lost as a result? How many lives could have been saved with a free exchange of medical ideas? This suppression of speech should concern every American. @FDRLST https://t.co/PbrGkwI5vj — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) June 11, 2021

The Journal Sentinel adds YouTube had removed two videos of doctors testifying about the early therapies to COVID before the U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee when it was chaired by Johnson.