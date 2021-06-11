For the first time in 2021, southeast and southcentral Wisconsin are seeing severe thunderstorms.

The National Weather Center in Sullivan had issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwest and far western Jefferson County and far southwest Dodge County Friday afternoon.

The greatest threat from this storm is winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour and quarter size hail.

Communities at risk from this storm include Waterloo and Lake Mills.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lake Mills WI, Waterloo WI, Lake Ripley WI until 5:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/LNMJ8fkid5 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 11, 2021

There was also a report of dime and nickel size hail on the west side of Fort Atkinson with another storm that made its way through Friday.

Severe storms are expected to be limited, but others will be strong. Those that see them will likely experience heavy rain, winds gusting between 40 to 50 miles per hour and small hail.

Move indoors if you hear thunder. Slow moving thunderstorms are bringing heavy downpours, lightning, gusts of 40 mph, small hail. #swiwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/xoqL37iBz6 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 11, 2021

