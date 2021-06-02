The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious person incident around Union Grove High School from Tuesday morning.

Their communication center received a call from the school after they talked to a 15-year-old student who walked to the school the morning of June 1, 2021. The student says they were approached by a man in a truck and offered them a ride. After declining, the student says the man drove past them several more times and offered a ride three more times.

The suspect is described as being in his 50s with grayish brown hair and short gray facial hair.

The vehicle the suspect was in is a newer model 2021 Ford F150 XLT with a sport package that includes graphite wheels and a tonneau cover.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.