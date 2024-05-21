UPDATE 5/21/24 7:30 PM: The Tornado Watch area has been extended to Kenosha, Racine, Ozaukee, Sheboygan and Milwaukee counties until midnight.

UPDATE 5/21/24 6:35 PM: The Tornado Watch area has been extended to Fond du Lac County until midnight.

SULLIVAN, Wis. – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for multiple counties in Southeast Wisconsin including Dodge, Jefferson, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha counties until midnight.

This storm will impact the cities of Beaver Dam, Brookfield, Columbus, Delavan, East Troy, Elkhorn, Fort Atkinson, Germantown, Hartford, Janesville, Jefferson, Lake Geneva, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, New Berlin, Watertown, Waukesha, West Bend, and Whitewater.