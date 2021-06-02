The past few years have seen above average precipitation across most of Wisconsin. 2021 is starting to shape up to be a drier year, especially in the southern part of the state.

The National Weather Service Office in Sullivan says Milwaukee has only seen 7.84-inches of precipitation from the start of the year through May 31. That makes it the 10th driest start to the calendar year since records have been kept starting in 1871.

Madison is not much better. They have received 7.18-inches of precipitation through the first five months of the year, making it the 14th driest start to the calendar year since records began in 1869.

The key contributor to this has been the amount of rain and snow that fell during meteorological spring, which covers the months of March, April and May. Both Milwaukee and Madison saw around 5-inches of precipitation, which is just under half of the average for these three months.

The dry start to the year has led to some of the worst drought conditions Wisconsin has seen since 2015. As of late May, the U.S. Drought Monitor reports just over 24-percent of the state is in a moderate or severe drought. Those parts of the state cover an area roughly stretching from La Crosse to Jefferson to Two Rivers.

So is there relief in sight? That is not looking likely. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting the chances for precipitation in Wisconsin during the summer months of June, July and August will be around average. The drought monitor is projecting that the current drought conditions should persist in Wisconsin through June.