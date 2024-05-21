UPDATE at 10:25pm on 5/21/2024: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended for Dodge and Jefferson counties until 11:15 pm.

At 10:14 pm, a severe thunderstorm was located over McFarland, moving northeast at 55 mph.

UPDATE at 9:39pm on 5/21/2024: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended for Dodge County until 10:15pm.

The warning also impacts Eastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin.

At 9:38pm, a severe thunderstorm was located near Columbus, moving northeast at 70 mph.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Sun Prairie WI, Columbus WI and Marshall WI until 10:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/x3thS1Rit8 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) May 22, 2024

UPDATE AT 9:30pm on 5/21/2024: The Tornado Warnings have expired. Tornado Watches remain in effect for most of Southeastern Wisconsin until Midnight.

UPDATE at 9:23pm on 5/21/2024: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sheboygan and Fond du Lac Counties EXTENDED until 10:00pm.

At 9:21pm, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Central Lake Winnebago to near Kewaskum, moving northeast at 65 mph.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Sheboygan WI, Plymouth WI and Sheboygan Falls WI until 10:00 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/ArWoxT1zJs — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) May 22, 2024

UPDATE at 9:14pm on 5/21/2024: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Jefferson and Waukesha Counties until 9:45pm.

At 9:13pm, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Koshkonong to Potter Lake, moving northeast at 65 mph.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Waukesha WI, Menomonee Falls WI and Watertown WI until 9:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Od9J5y9bmm — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) May 22, 2024

UPDATE at 9:02pm on 5/21/2024: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Sheboygan and Fond du Lac Counties until 9:30pm. The tornado warning for Dodge County has expired.

At 9:00pm, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from near Chilton to 6 miles southeast of Fond Du Lac, moving northeast at 55 mph.

Tornado Warning including Plymouth WI, Howards Grove WI and Elkhart Lake WI until 9:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Rs2HOWEd1S — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) May 22, 2024

UPDATE at 9:00pm on 5/21/2024: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended to include Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, and Dodge Counties until 9:45pm.

The warning also includes East central Columbia County and Washington County.

At 8:58pm, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Markesan to 6 miles east of Waterloo, moving northeast at 55 mph.

UPDATE at 8:50pm on 5/21/2024: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Walworth County until 9:15pm.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning also extends to Rock County in south central Wisconsin.

At 8:47pm, a severe thunderstorm was located over Roscoe, moving northeast at 70 mph.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Janesville WI, Beloit WI and Whitewater WI until 9:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/9diZXAHh4M — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) May 22, 2024

UPDATE at 8:42pm on 5/21/2024: The Tornado Warning for Fond du Lac County has been EXTENDED to 9:15pm. The Tornado Warning for Dodge County remains in effect until 9:00pm.

At 8:41pm, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Oakfield, or 7 miles southwest of Fond Du Lac, moving northeast at 60 mph. The biggest hazards are tornadic winds and quarter size hail.

Locations impacted include…Fond Du Lac, North Fond Du Lac, Oakfield, Southern Lake Winnebago,Taycheedah, Lamartine, Mount Calvary, St. Cloud, Van Dyne, Peebles, Oak Center, Pipe, Calvary, Marytown, Town of Forest, and Johnsburg.

Tornado Warning including Fond du Lac WI, North Fond du Lac WI and Saint Peter WI until 9:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/qxJOJ0nasV — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) May 22, 2024

UPDATE at 8:33pm on 5/21/2024: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Dodge, Jefferson, and Waukesha Counties until 10pm. Tornado warnings remain in effect until 9pm for Dodge and Fond du Lac counties.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Madison WI, Janesville WI and Watertown WI until 10:00 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/R5ZsrtSTaj — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) May 22, 2024

UPDATE at 8:21pm on 5/21/2024: The Tornado Warning for Fond du Lac and Dodge Counties has been extended until 9:00pm.

At 818pm, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles west of Waupun, moving northeast at 55 mph.

Tornado Warning including Beaver Dam WI, Waupun WI and Lomira WI until 9:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/CeJOBuDqj5 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) May 22, 2024

The Tornado Watch has been extended to include Kenosha, Racine, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, and Milwaukee Counties until Midnight.

UPDATE AT 8:13pm on 5/21/2024: A new Tornado Warning has been issued for Fond du Lac County until 8:45pm.

Tornado Warning including Fond du Lac WI, Ripon WI and Berlin WI until 8:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Po7unieKgP — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) May 22, 2024

The Tornado Warning also applies to Green Lake County in south central Wisconsin and Northeastern Marquette County in south central Wisconsin.

At 8:11pm, severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Redgranite to near Randolph, moving northeast at 55 mph.

SULLIVAN, Wis. — The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Dodge County until 8:30pm.

It’s also in effect for Southeastern Columbia County and Northeastern Dane County.

At 7:52 pm, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Deforest, or 7 miles north of Windsor, moving northeast at 50 mph.

Tornado Warning including Beaver Dam WI, De Forest WI and Columbus WI until 8:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/g8uyIzvyC8 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) May 22, 2024

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

There is also a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Fond du Lac and Dodge Counties until 9:00pm. Tornado Watches remain in effect for most of Southeastern Wisconsin until midnight.