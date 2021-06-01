For the second year in a row, the 2021 Milwaukee Air and Water Show has been postponed.

Scheduled for July 24 and 25, organizers are citing several major factors affecting the event for their decision, but did not get into specifics.

“This was a hard decision that impacts so many involved with the Milwaukee Air & Water Show, but it

is the right decision during this unprecedented time”, says Milwaukee County Parks Executive Director

Guy Smith. “We are eager to be a part of the show’s return in the future.”

“It is unfortunate families in our community will not be able to enjoy the Milwaukee Air & Water Show

again this year,” said Doug Gordon, President/CEO of WaterStone Bank. “But we look forward to getting

together next year to watch the Blue Angels, and other performers, at the lakefront.”

This year’s event was scheduled to have the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron, known as “America’s Ambassadors in Blue”, along with other world-class military and civilian air show performers.

This announcement comes one week after Milwaukee County Parks System canceled the July 3rd Fireworks show along the lakefront, citing financial and staffing issues.