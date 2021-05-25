MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee’s lakefront will be fireworks-less this summer.

The Milwaukee County Parks Department said this morning that they are canceling this year’s show, scheduled for July 3rd for a number of reasons.

“Our team at Milwaukee County Parks is working tirelessly to ensure that people can safely enjoy parks, trails and amenities as much as possible this summer, but we are still stretched thin,” Guy Smith, Milwaukee County Parks Executive Director said. “Cancelling this event was a difficult decision that we’ve been discussing for months with everyone involved, and we also looked at the possibility of postponing the event until the fall, but it comes down to simply lacking the resources and staffing needed to prepare and clean-up from such a largescale event.”

The Parks Department says it’s struggling to hire seasonal workers, which is affecting its ability to restore services to ‘pre pandemic’ levels.

American Family Insurance says it still plans to sponsor next year’s show.