A Waukesha North High School gym teacher is being credited for helping police arrest an armed man seen near the school.

The gym teacher was walking to school on Michigan Ave. around 8a when she spotted a man sitting outside the window of a moving vehicle while waving what appeared to be a handgun, according to police.

The driver had driven past Lowell Elementary and North High.

The high school’s Resource Officer followed the two men and helped police conduct a high-risk traffic stop near Northview Rd. and University Drive.

One of the two men was taken into custody. The guns were facsimile but appeared real.

Police are recommending charges of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Disorderly Conduct while Armed with a Dangerous Weapon. The school day was able to continue.