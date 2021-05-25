Sometimes Aaron Rodgers throws direct blows.

Like the time he blasted Mike McCarthy’s gameplan in a 22-0 win over the Buffalo Bills in 2018.

Or the time expressed his frustration in hosting the Houston Texans for joint practices in 2019.

Other times – with Rodgers – one must read between the lines.

In an interview with ESPN’s Kenny Mayne, Rodgers expressed his love and appreciation for his teammates, the coaching staff, and Packers fans. Rodgers even went out of his way to say that he enjoys working with future replacement Jordan Love.

A glaring omission in Rodgers’ comments: The front office. Specifically General Manager, Brian Gutekunst and team President, Mark Murphy.

But the question remains: What exactly is Rodgers is looking for?

A public apology for trading up to draft his replacement without consultation?

Is it more money? A contract extension? Clarity on his future in Green Bay?

If we’ve learned anything about Aaron Rodgers over the years, it’s that he doesn’t soften his stance.

But the fact remains – his best chance to win a championship and cement his legacy – is to play next season for the Packers.

