One of the latest road projects in southeast Wisconsin to get underway this construction season will focus on I-43 south of the Hale Interchange.

Bridges in this stretch will see improvements done to them, between State Highway 83 and Beloit Road in Waukesha County, as well as the 124th and 116th Street bridges in Milwaukee County.

Fahrner Asphalt Sealers, LLC is the prime contractor for this project, leading work that will include adding a thin polymer overlays and concrete bridge deck flood seal, along with work done on pavement markings and erosion control.

Traffic on I-43 will remain open during the project, but off peak single-lane closures and on/off ramp closures will be needed at times.

There will also be a full overnight closure of the 124th and 116th Street bridges for two nights each, as well as a short-term full closure of County Highway Y/Racine Avenue to complete structure work.

Completion of all work is expected by this fall, but will also be dependent on weather conditions and construction progress.

More details on the project can be found here.