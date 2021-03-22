MILWAUKEE- Brewers fans living in a handful of counties in south-east Wisconsin will be able to listen to games online and through the WTMJ mobile app for the first time ever.

Starting on Opening Day (April 1st), live broadcasts of all Brewers games will be aired on 620 WTMJ AM, WTMJ.com, and through the WTMJ mobile app on Apple and Android.

Your ability to stream Brewers games will depend on where you’re at. Only devices in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine, Ozaukee and Washington counties will be able to stream games. Streaming guidelines are stipulated by Major League Baseball rules, not WTMJ or any Brewers affiliates.

You can find a full Brewers 2021 season schedule here.