MILWAUKEE — Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to those in Milwaukee’s most vulnerable zip codes.

Beginning on Monday, March 22, North Division High School and South Division High School is open through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“You can get vaccinated with no strings attached,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “We are doing this in the spirit of equity. We have seen the disparities growing in who is getting the vaccination and who is not.”

Those eligible must live in one of the following zip codes: 53204, 53205, 53206, 53209, 53215, 53216, 53218, 53223, 53224 and 53233.

“As long as you’re 18 years of age, no matter what color you are, whether you have a disability or not it doesn’t matter,” Crowley said.