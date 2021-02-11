MILWAUKEE- The first game at American Family Field for the Brewers will be an afternoon affair.

The Brewers will open the season against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, April 1st. First pitch at 1:10pm.

Milwaukee will open with an interleague matchup for the first time in franchise history. It marks the third time the Brewers will open the season against the Twins, including 1992 at County Stadium and 1971 at Metropolitan Stadium.



The Brewers will play 16 of their 26 games in September at American Family Field. This includes the longest homestand of the season, a 10-game stay from Sept. 17-26 with series against the Chicago Cubs (Sept. 17-19), St. Louis Cardinals (Sept. 20-23) and New York Mets (Sept. 24-26).



Milwaukee will embark on a 10-game road trip from Aug. 9-19 with trips to Wrigley Field to face the Cubs (Aug. 9-12), PNC Park to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (Aug. 13-15) and Busch Stadium to face the St. Louis Cardinals (Aug. 17-19).



For the second straight season, the Brewers will square off against the American League Central in Interleague play, including home series against Minnesota (April 1-4), Detroit (May 31-June 1), Kansas City (July 20-21) and the Chicago White Sox (July 23-25).



The Brewers will travel to Kansas City (May 18-19), Minnesota (Aug. 27-29), Cleveland (Sept. 10-12) and Detroit (Sept. 14-15) in Interleague play.