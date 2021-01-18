The Kenosha Police Department is mourning the death of Sergeant Trevor Albrecht.

The 41-year-old passed away after suffering injuries while snowmobiling in northern Wisconsin last Saturday, January 16, 2021.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says they got word of the accident in the Town of Knight around 2:30 p.m.

They determined Albrecht’s sled was leading a small group when it veered off the trail and struck several trees. Despite life-saving efforts, Albrecht died at the scene.

Kenosha Police say Albrecht was in charge of the department’s Special Investigation Unit.

Albrecht was also a U.S. Army Veteran, and leaves behind a wife and two children.

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Sergeant Trevor Albrecht. Trevor passed away Saturday from injuries… Posted by Kenosha Police Department on Sunday, January 17, 2021

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise money for Albrecht’s family.